LeRoy J. Dehnel

LeRoy John Dehnel, age 83, of Wausau died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rennes Health and Rehab.

LeRoy was born on August 8, 1939, in Wausau to the late George and Hildegard (Beilke) Dehnel. He was united in marriage to Sharon Mae Rusch on August 14, 1971, in the town of Stettin. He grew up helping his Mom and Dad farm and graduated from Wausau East High School in 1957. Shortly thereafter, in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged from active duty and returned to state control as a member of the Army National Guard of Wisconsin to complete service obligation until 1965. From there, he worked at Marathon Electric (aka Regal Beloit) in the motor mechanic area for forty-eight years where he retired in 2013. And in between, he and his late wife worked very hard in managing several rental properties.

LeRoy looked forward to social gatherings with family and friends where he always enjoyed being the host. He enjoyed raising chickens, grilling, tinkering with his favorite tools in the shed and above all else, being a social butterfly. He and his late wife spent most of their time volunteering for the Lions Club – District 27 C1 and participated in numerous activities all year round. He loved his faith and his church who believed that angels were always looking out for his family. With his passing, his family has gained another guardian angel to look over them.

LeRoy is survived by his children; Tracey (Tom Joss) Dehnel and Troy (Vanessa Chestnut) Dehnel, his grandchildren; Tristen, Clara, Tyler, Tyler Joss, Kylie Joss, Hayden Zuber and Savannah Zuber, his brothers; Robert Dehnel, Eddie Dehnel, and brother-in-law, Robert Rajek, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his late wife, Sharon; his sisters Donna (Eugene Behnke), Ardell Rajek and sister in-law, Sue Dehnel.

There will be a public visitation at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau WI on Friday, September 9 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. There will be service at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in the town of Stettin on Saturday, September 10 at 11:00 am with visitation held at 9:30am until time of service. A private family burial will follow at Stettin Christian Church Cemetery. Family wish for those that want to share memories of LeRoy after the service to join them at Memories Ballroom for a luncheon. Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Evangeline L. Baumann

Evangeline Louise Baumann, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on September 1, 2022. She was 86.

Evangeline was born in Wausau on March 29, 1936, to parents Arthur and Adela (Heise) Seehafer. She was baptized and attended school at Zion Lutheran Church. She was a hard and dedicated worker at the battery shop. She married Herman Baumann and together they worked on their farm. Evangeline loved gardening and had two big gardens at home that she tended. She enjoyed watching wildlife of all kinds- especially birds, deer, and turkeys. She wasn’t just a mom, but she was a friend and is dearly missed.

Evangeline is survived by her children Janice Nitzsche, Karen (Mark Trapp) Baumann, and Jerry Baumann; son-in-law Harry Burgoyne; grandchildren Jason Nitzsche, Jenny (Andy) Wegner, Dan (Emily) Baumann, and Amy (Tyler) Martin; great-grandchildren Evangeline Nitzsche, Mallory Baumann, and Garrett Baumann; feline companion Carly; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Herman; children Nancy Burgoyne and Larry Baumann; two brothers and five sisters.

A memorial service will take place Friday, September 16, 2022, at 5:00 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 N. 6th Street, Wausau with a visitation beginning at 3:00 pm. Brainard Funeral Home- Wausau Chapel is assisting the family.

Darlene E. Kapitz

Darlene E. Kapitz, 79, Wausau, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born October 2, 1942 in Wausau, daughter of the late Aloysius and Anna (Lang) Schilling.

She worked in customer service for Sears and County Market in Wausau until her retirement. Darlene was a social butterfly with plenty of spunk and a quick wit about her. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include, two daughters, Lisa (Brian) Buchberger, Rhinelander and Chris (Ed) Wintersteen, Phillipsburg, KS; two grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa) Buchberger and Jessica (Joseph) Hansen; two great-grandchildren, Hunter Buchberger and Miles Hansen; and her twin sister, Marlene (Milton) Heinz.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, George (Dorothy) Schilling, Gary Schilling, Orville (Lorraine) Schilling, Armella (Robert) Bendele and Evelyn (Glenn) Winter.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Barbara J. Dix

Barbara J. Dix, 76, of Wausau, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday August 29, 2022 after her long battle with cancer. She was born on March 8th, 1946 to the late Fred and Stella (Wollslair) Dix.

Barbara was born and raised in Wausau and was a graduate of Wausau High School. She was a lifelong member of Grace United Church of Christ, where she served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher and Nursery Attendant.

She was employed for 40 years at Wausau Insurance/Liberty Insurance until retirement and then enjoyed running a home daycare.

One of Barb’s favorite things to do was to help and care for her great nieces and nephews. She attended all their athletic events, concerts and recitals that she was able. She was an avid watcher of General Hospital and Golden Girls. Barb also enjoyed Game Shows, Hallmark Movies and an occasional trip to the casino.

She is survived by her sister Caroline Dix, brother Fred Dix and sister Kay (Morris) Felver. She loved her nieces and nephews Amy (Chris) Knapp, Renée (Benjamin) Christensen, Brenda (Ben) Quirt, Steven Dix and Laura (Jon) Galoy. Barb also adored her 12 great nieces and nephews, Cole and Caden Knapp, Estella, Ayla, Finn and Isla Mae Christensen, Reese, Reghan, Piper and Kian Quirt and Adeline and Sam Galoy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and nephew Kevin Dix.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace United Church of Christ on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.

Our Family would like to thank everyone that has supported us in prayer and express our sincere appreciation to all that visited and spread kindness and compassion for Barbara during her final days.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com