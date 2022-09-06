Wausau Pilot & Review

Searchers pulled a man’s body from the Wisconsin River on Monday, one day after he jumped off a cliff and disappeared in the water below.

The drowning was reported Sunday at the Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area in Adams County. Witnesses said the man began to struggle after the jump, then went under the water and did not resurface.

Crews searched until dark on Sunday, then resumed on Monday morning. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jose Borbolla Juarez, of Chicago.

Police say he was found in about 10 feet of water.

