By Shereen Siewert

The sole Wendy’s Restaurant in the Wausau area is now closed, according to a sign on the storefront at 2805 Schofield Ave., Weston.

In 2013, the Wendy’s Restaurant in Rib Mountain was destroyed by fire, leaving only the Schofield location for the franchise.

The restaurant abruptly closed over the weekend but was not announced to the public. A former employee told Wausau Pilot & Review that the closure came as a surprise to most staff as well. Company officials did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Tuesday.

The fast-food burger chain serves hamburgers and other sandwiches along with sides such as chili & baked potatoes.The closest Wendy’s in Wisconsin is in Appleton.