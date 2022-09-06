Henry Kropp

The Samuels Group announced today Henry Kropp, AIA, successfully completed his architectural registration exam, or ARE, adding another architect to the staff.

The road to becoming a licensed architect is an extensive process of experience hours, exams and state documentation. The ARE is administered by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards and is designed to evaluate various facets of architectural practice such as practice management, project management, planning, design and development.

“Henry is a talented designer,” said Samuels Group Director of Design and Architect, Dan Roarty, “Architecture is more than design. Henry’s knowledge of practical design and construction standards, expectations, trends and fundamental information is exceptional. He has mastered industry software programs for computer aided design and rendering. Henry has touched every step of the design process, from initial meetings to schematic design to construction documents, bidding and construction administration all the way through the final punch list and project closeout.”

Kropp joined the organization in 2008 after completing his Bachelor of Science in architectural studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Throughout his career at the Samuels Group, Kropp has worked on a diverse range of projects including the Cloverbelt Credit Union headquarters, Howard Young Medical Center, St. Vincent Bi-Plane addition and remodel, Wausau West Planetarium, Athletic Park renovation and Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum addition.