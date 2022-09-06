By Shereen Siewert

A 31-year-old Stevens Point man will spend five years in prison for breaking into a home, threatening a resident at gunpoint and firing his weapon twice, according to a news release from Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins.

Justin L. Salazar was sentenced Tuesday in Portage County Circuit Court. In addition to five years of initial confinement, Salazar will be required to spend eight years on extended supervision, Cousins said. Upon release, Salazar will be required to get alcohol and drug counseling, anger management, remain absolutely sober. Further, as a convicted felon, he will be prohibited from possessing a firearm for life.

On September 26, 2021, Salazar entered the residence of the victim, located in the apartments on Johns Drive in the City of Stevens Point. Salazar was armed with a 5.56 caliber semi-automatic rifle, Cousins said. The victim was sleeping on a couch and woke to Salazar standing in front of him holding the rifle. Salazar pointed the rifle at the victim’s head.

Police say the man pushed the gun barrel away and fought back. During the ensuing struggle, Salazar discharged the rifle twice into the ceiling. Salazar was able to wrap his arm around the victim’s neck, making it difficult for the victim to breathe.

Salazar was later arrested by officers with the Stevens Point Police Department, who searched his home and and seized the rifle used in the crime. The case was prosecuted by Portage County Assistant District Attorney Jed Dodge.

