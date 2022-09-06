WAUSAU – Now is your opportunity to make a difference in the lives of community members who are elderly or physically unable to rake their yards themselves.

United Way of Marathon County will return to an in-person pick-up event for yard assignments and community resource bags that volunteers will distribute to each homeowner.

Meet at Whitewater Music Hall starting at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 to begin your day of service. There will be activities for the whole family.

General registration to rake yards: Click Here

For the community: Pick up your yard assignment between 8 a.m. and noon Oct. 22 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau.

School and workplace registration to rake yards: Click Here

For businesses: Pick up your yard assignment and attend a social between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Whitewater Music Hall. You will have the option to rake Oct. 22 or during the following work week.