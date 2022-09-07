By Shereen Siewert

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday by an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy.

In a news release, officials say the deputy was dispatched at about 6:51 p.m. Sept. 6 to a report of a man walking in a roadway on Cumberland Avenue in the town of Strongs Prairie. No additional details have been released about the initial report, but state officials say the man was armed when approached by the deputy.

“The Sheriff’s Deputy discharged their firearm, striking the subject, who died at the scene,” a DOJ news release reads.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and the deputy was equipped with a body camera. The deputy was not injured.

Police have not said whether the firearm was loaded and have not said whether he pointed his weapon at the deputy, who is on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response, and Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No names have been released.

Shereen Siewert is the editor and publisher of Wausau Pilot & Review. Contact her at editor@wasuaupilotandreview.com. Follow on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/shereensiewert