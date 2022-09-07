Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Newman Catholic girls tennis team picked up a 6-1 nonconference win over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Tuesday at Oak Island Park.

The Cardinals swept the four singles matches, losing just seven games.

Newman’s No. 2 doubles team of Ada Stenstrom and Naomi Stenstrom, and the No. 3 team of Oliva Fox and Addison Puent also won in straight sets.

Newman Catholic returns to Great Northern Conference action Thursday with a home meet against Rhinelander on Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m.

Newman Catholic 6, Assumption 1

Singles: 1. Ava Sukanen (NC) def. Ahnabelle Khang, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Natalie Townsend (NC) def. Kara Drewiske, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Reagan Herdrich (NC) def. Macy Vollert, 6-4, 6-1; 4. Addie Schmitt (NC) def. Ari Cavanaugh, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Sarah Shaw-Addi Vollert (AS) def. Destiny Lo-Molly Merrill, 6-4, 7-5; 2. Ada Stenstrom-Naomi Stenstrom (NC) def. Anna Elsen-Kaydi Schneider, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Olivia Fox-Addison Puent (NC) def. Kaycee Schultz-Grace Johnson, 6-4, 6-3.