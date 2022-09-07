Kenneth E. Homolka

Kenneth E. Homolka, age 82, of Hogarty died on September 1, 2022 at Seasons Of Life in Woodruff.

Kenneth was born on May 30, 1940 in Antigo to the late Edward and Hazel (Finch) Homolka. After graduating from high school he went on to earn his associates degree in drafting from Northcentral Technical College. He married Sandra Damitz on August 26, 1961 in Antigo.

From vegetable gardening and puttering on the tractor to being in the woods, Kenneth enjoyed being in the great outdoors. In his younger years he was also an avid skier and enjoyed league bowling

He is survived by his wife Sandy; children Randy (Danile) Homolka, Taunya Brown, Bryan Homolka and Shanna (Todd) Roberts; grandchildren Steffany, Karissa, Malachi, Dakota, Samantha, Kailee, Terah, Sydney, Jake, Samantha and Andy; 4 great grandchildren; siblings Sharon (Larry) Draeger and Terry (Jane) Homolka; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law Mark Brown.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. Burial will follow at Hogarty Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Seasons of Life for their care and compassion

Kayvion A. Killian

Kayvion A. Killian, age 12, passed away Thursday September 1, 2022.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Viewing will take place from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Robert A. Scheurer

Robert August Scheurer, 93, peacefully passed away at his home on Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on December 25, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI. He attended Gesu Grade School, Marquette University High School and Milwaukee School of Engineering. On July 21, 1951, he married Margaret Rolo of Antigo, WI at Gesu Catholic Church in Milwaukee.

After a one-week honeymoon, the couple returned to Fort Bragg, NC where Bob was stationed during the Korean war.

After his military service they lived in Milwaukee, Beaver Dam, Rhinelander and Antigo before moving to Wausau in 1990.

Robert was an avid sportsman and was active in the Knights of Columbus 4th degree and was the commander of the honor guard for 14 years. He loved to bowl, golf and was an active member of St John’s Church, Antigo and St Anne’s Church in Wausau. His family was proud that a few years ago Bob took an 8-point buck on Thanksgiving Day, bowled a 255 game and then turned 85 on Christmas Day.

Bob is survived by his wife Margaret, seven daughters and three sons: Jean (Ken Durbin), Kathryn, Sue (Gerry) Bahar, Tom, Dennis (Fay), Bill (Laurie), Mary, Jayne (Steve) Magrecke, Christine and Patti (Jeff) Block. Robert is also survived by 15 grandchildren, Matt, Becky, Mike, and Caty (Bahar) Steve, Ben, and Stacy (Scheurer), Leah, Leslie, Lindsey (Scheurer), Chelsea (Scheurer-Gehr), Lauren and Brad (Magrecke), Amanda and Andrew (Block). He also is survived by 16 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, August and Catherine Scheurer, his brother August, Jr Scheurer as well as his brothers’ and sisters’ in-laws.

Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St Anne Church. Visitation from 12:00 to 1:30 with a mass of celebration at 1:30 PM. Burial following at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, Wausau, Wisconsin.

Craig M. Brzezinski

Craig Mark Brzezinski, 53, died September 5, 2022 at his home.

He was born February 15, 1969 in Wausau, son of the late Henry and Dorothy (Dombrowski) Brzezinski.

Craig was a 1987 graduate of Wausau East High School, and a 1995 graduate of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He went on to attend law school at the U of M-Twin Cities.

He worked in restaurant management for many years in Brainerd, Minn. and the Twin Cities. Most recently, he was employed at 2510 Restaurant in Wausau.

Craig loved nature. He looked forward to camping trips to northern Minnesota, always in search of the best fishing spots with old friends. He also loved video gaming with his nephews and nieces and playing board games, especially Civilization. You could count on Craig to be a fountain of knowledge when it came to the latest national or international news. He had a wry sense of humor that all of his siblings will miss.

Survivors include his siblings: Rev. Hilary Brzezinski O.F.M., Greenwood, Miss., Norb Brzezinski, Wausau, Gerald Brzezinski, Wausau, Deb (Ken) Dorshorst, Mosinee, Jerry (Hollie) Brzezinski, Green Bay and Cindy (Paul) Prior, Lake Elmo, Minn.; nieces and nephews: Ryan (Jodi) Dorshorst, Jenna (David) Coldwell, Danielle (Eric Lindberg) Brzezinski, Zachary Brzezinski, Patrick (Mary Teresa) Prior and Molly (Matthew) Freidel; three great-nephews, Theodore, Arthur and Simon Dorshorst; aunts, Lucille Dallman, Irene Shopinski, Joyce Gagas; uncles, Charles (Bea) Dombrowski and Don Adamczak, and many cousins on the Dombrowski and Brzezinski sides.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kenneth H. Clark

Kenneth Harry Clark, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away at his home on Monday, August 22, 2022. Kenneth was the son of the late Harry Clark and Dorothy (Jagodzinski) Hanneman.

Kenneth liked to tinker and build things. He was a mechanic by trade. In 1964 he married Mary Jane Ampe, their relationship ended in divorce in 1969. In 1971 he married Juliana Sweet and their relationship ended in divorce in 1983. In 1991 he married Shirley Harris and their relationship ended in divorce in 1996. Kenneth then enjoyed flying remote control airplanes with friends and working at Rapids Rental until becoming blind. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, working with electronics and loved to build and create things. You would often see him and his Leader Dog Batman around town at either Olympic, Grace’s or American Table Restaurants. Those were his favorite hang outs to have conversation at and have his coffee he loved so well. Thank you to all the people that helped him throughout the years and to Marlene Kruger for your help and friendship throughout the past few years. Special thank you to Leader Dogs who helped him out with his Leader Dogs throughout the years.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter Tammy (Todd) Koch, grandson Devyn Koch, Herb Stickney his brother-in-law, David (Brenda) Stickney and Mark (Sally) Stickney his nephews and Kim Stickney his niece.

He is preceded in death by Alvina Stickney (sister), John Hanneman his stepfather and his beloved Leader Dog Batman.

Kenneth Clark and Batman will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery with a ceremony by his Grandparents Annie and Anton Jagodzinski on Grandparents Day Sunday, September 11th at 1:00 p.m.. Thank you to Pastor Eric Wenger who will be doing the service. Thank you also to Forest Hill Cemetery and Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society for helping with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Marc A. LeVeque

Marc A. LeVeque, 68, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was an incredibly creative architectural designer, working for Sobek Architects for the past 27 years. Marc was known for his unique commercial and residential designs throughout the Wausau community.

He was passionate about many things including great architecture, his Hydrostream boat, and most importantly his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Susan, his beautiful daughter, Gracie, and many close friends and family, including his best friend of 65 wonderful years, Jim Deau.

A celebration of his life will be held at Bluegill Bay Park, (3800 Bluegill Ave in Wausau) at 11am on Saturday, September 10th. Please look for signs at Bluegill for rain location, which will be the LeVeque residence.”

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS