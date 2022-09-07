Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wausau East/West girls golf team finished third, just two shots behind meet winner Stevens Point at the fourth leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament on Tuesday at the Ridges Golf Course.

Stevens Point finished with a total of 187, just one in front of Marshfield and two ahead of Wausau East/West in another tight race. Stevens Point remains in first place in the overall standings, with Marshfield and East/West tied for second.

Wisconsin Rapids ended up fourth with a 207 and D.C. Everest was fifth with a 219.

Talia Schlindwein of Wausau East/West won the individual title at the meet with a 37, topping Stevens Point’s Riley Pechinski by one. Pechinski had won the previous three WVC meets.

Ayla Trollop tied for seventh with a 46, Julia Engebretson tied for 12th with a 52, Ella Lambrecht tied for 14th with a 54, and Natalie Doering finished in a three-way tie with a 56 as well for East/West.

Mansi Peters had a 52, Lily Strobel a 54, Emily Jacobson a 55, Tolu Ontilo a 58, and Sophia Wagman a 69 for D.C. Everest.

The fifth leg of the seven-meet tournament will be Friday at Tribute Golf Course in Wausau.

Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament

Leg No. 4, Sept. 6, at Ridges Golf Course, Wisconsin Rpaids

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 187; 2. Marshfield 188; 3. Wausau East/West 189; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 207; 5. D.C. Everest 219.

Individual results: 1. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 37; 2. Riley Pechinski (SP) 38; 3. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 42; 4. Logan Vollert (WR) 44; 5. Clare Viau (SP) and McKenzie Holm (MAR) 45; 7. Ava Frederiksen (SP) and Ayla Trollop (WAU) 46; 9. Lili Anaya (MAR) and Claire Ninneman (WR) 50; 11. Raina Manlick (MAR) 51; 12. Mansi Peters (DC) and Julia Engebretson (WAU) 52; 14. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) and Lily Strobel (DC) 54; 16. Emily Jacobson (DC) 55; 17. Natalie Henslin (WR), Natalie Doering (WAU) and Shylah Brogan (MAR) 56; 20. Alexa Cour (WR) and Alaina Kawleski (WR) 57; 22. Tolu Onitilo (DC) and Skylar Millan (SP) 58; 24. Faith Stremkowski (SP) 60; 25. Sophia Wagman (DC) 69.

Overall team standings: 1. Stevens Point 36; 2. Wausau East/West and Marshfield 30; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 16; 5. D.C. Everest 8.

Overall individual standings: 1. Riley Pechinski (SP) 59; 2. Talia Schlindwein (WAU) 55; 3. Ava Frederiksen (SP) 49.5; 4. Brielle Lenz (MAR) 43; 5. Lili Anaya (MAR) 39.5; 6. Logan Vollert (WR) 34.5; 7. Ayla Trollop (WAU) 33; 8. Clare Viau (SP) 32; 9. McKenzie Holm (MAR) 29; 10. Claire Ninneman (WR) 21.5; 11. Ella Lambrecht (WAU) 19; 12. Raina Manlick (MAR) 17.5; 13. Mansi Peters (DC) 15.5; 14. Shylah Brogan (MAR) 10; 16. Ella Wendling (WAU) and Natalie Henslin (WR) 3.5; 18. Lily Strobel (DC) 2.5; 19. Crystal Wisinski (SP) 1.