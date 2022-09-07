Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West swept the four singles matches to defeat Stevens Point 4-3 in a hotly-contested Wisconsin Valley Conference girls tennis dual on Tuesday at West High School.

Mia Bailey, Alexis Kloth, Ruby Edmundson and Lilly Wittwer also won in straight sets for West, which is now 2-0 in the WVC this season.

Stevens Point (0-1 WVC) won all three doubles matches in straight sets.

West plays at Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.

Wausau West 4, Stevens Point 3

Singles: 1. Mia Bailey (WW) def. Tatum Thielman, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Alexis Koth (WW) def. Rylan Woytasik, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ruby Edmundson (WW) def. Addison Jandrain, 6-2, 6-2; 4. Lilly Wittwer (WW) def. Lily Meeks, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Caroline Blakeman-Berit Borgnes (SP) def. Abby Names-Miranda Nelson, 6-3, 6-0; 2. Annika Borgnes-Abby Erwin (SP) def. Hannah Baumann-Mckenzie Bautch, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Sophia Brandt-Jessica Kleman (SP) def. Rachel Harder-Mallory Smolgelski, 6-2, 6-1.

Records: Wausau West 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Stevens Point 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.