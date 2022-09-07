Wausau Pilot & Review

State officials on Wednesday announced charges have been filed in connection with the 1985 stabbing death of Benny Scruggs, a case that remained unsolved until now.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) filed charges in the cold case homicide, which occurred in July of 1985. Donald Wayne Maier, age 60, has been charged with first degree murder.

On July 17, 1985, 29-year-old Benny Scruggs was stabbed to death in his home on Travis Drive in Wisconsin Rapids. Police were dispatched based on a call from a neighbor, who was alerted by Scruggs’ wife, Yvonne.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department has led this investigation through the years, with assistance Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation, Division of Legal Services, and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory. The investigation lay dormant until the accused brought the matter back to the attention of the police in March of 2012 and the investigation has proceeded apace since then.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Maier is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“Wisconsin DOJ is proud to work with law enforcement agencies across the state to pursue justice,” Attorney General Josh Kaul said, in a news release. “Thank you to the prosecutors, investigators, and scientists whose tireless work has resulted in this 37-year-old case being charged.”

The Criminal Litigation Unit of the Division of Legal Services of Wisconsin DOJ is handling the prosecution and is unable to comment beyond what is contained within the complaint or stated in court, because this is an ongoing criminal prosecution.

Maier is due in Wood County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 for an initial appearance in the case.

No further details are available at this time.