Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is the Madras, which blends the delicious flavors of cranberry and orange for a crisp, citrus delight. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Madras

2 oz Vodka

4 oz Cranberry

1 oz Orange Juice

Lemon and lime slices, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids and pour into into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon and lime – then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.