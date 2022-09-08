Christiana Gandy

The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has hired a new ophthalmologist who will begin seeing patients in early September at Eye Clinic offices in central and northern Wisconsin.

Christiana Gandy, an ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma care and cataract surgery, earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. The following year, she completed an internship at MedStar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore. She then completed her ophthalmology residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital – Weill Cornell Medical College, followed by Glaucoma Fellowship at the Duke Eye Center of Duke University in 2022.