Toward One Wisconsin 2023, a conference on equity, diversity and inclusion, will be held in April 2023 in the Fox Cities, the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service announced today.

Whether you’re just starting your diversity, equity and inclusion journey or a leading activist in your community, this conference will provide best practices, insights and implementation tools to help you take the next steps.

Previous conferences have been attended by representatives from a wide range of fields, including education, academia, private business and industry, government, nonprofit organizations, community associations and faith-based groups.

If you go

What: Toward One Wisconsin 2023

When: April 25 through April 26, 2023

Where: Hilton Appleton Paper Valley, Appleton

More information: Virtual attendance options available. Registration opens Sept. 15. Visit inclusivity-wi.org/t1w-2023/.