By Shereen Siewert

The trial for a former Wausau substitute teacher facing felony child sex assault charges has been reset again and will now begin in February, court records show.

Zachary Robins, 27, faces two counts of first degree child sex assault-sexual contact with a person under age 13 in Marathon County Circuit Court. The charges were filed Oct. 30, 2019 after two elementary students raised allegations of sexually-inappropriate touching.

Robins, who is free on a $20,000 bond, will now face a three-day trial beginning February 21, 2023.

Robins was hired through Parallel Education, a company the District retained in summer 2019 to manage its substitute teachers and staff. Robins worked only a few hours for the district, school officials said in October.

Charges were filed after a student told Riverview Elementary School administrators that Robins touched her bottom in a way that made her feel “sick,” according to court documents. A second alleged victim told administrators and police that Robins touched her bottom and made contact with her skin.

In March, a jury trial was rescheduled to October 2022. But online court records show the Court on Sept. 6 received an adjournment request for the jury trial, which was granted. A motion hearing is set for Feb. 3.