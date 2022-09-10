By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – A second-half explosion, led by the legs and arm of quarterback Trevor Foemmel, proved to be enough to fuel the Marshfield football team to a 44-29 victory over D.C. Everest in its Valley Football Association opener Friday night at Heiting Community Stadium at Marshfield High School.

Foemmel finished with 182 yards rushing and two long scores, and threw for 158 more and three touchdowns to even Marshfield’s season record at 2-2.

Marshfield led 10-7 after a hard-fought first half.

Preston Miller caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jack Bobinski with 3:06 left in the first half for D.C. Everest, only to see Marshfield drive down and score as Foemmel connected with Luke LeMoine for a 9-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the second quarter to give the Tigers the lead.

After a fumbled snap set up D.C. Everest at the Marshfield 35, the Tigers’ defense held and Gabe Golbach made a 32-yard field goal early in the third quarter to tie the game up at 10-10.

Then the fireworks began.

Marshfield went 68 yards in just five plays as Foemmel scrambled 52 yards for a touchdown. After a punt by Everest, Foemmel again took to the ground and ran 71 yards for another score, putting Marshfield up 24-10.

D.C. Everest quickly retaliated as Bobinski tossed passes of 10 yards to Max Dennee and 26 yards to Flynn Huffman to set up a 3-yard scoring run by Evergreens’ quarterback. The extra point was blocked and Marshfield led 24-16 heading into the fourth.

Foemmel threw an 18-yard TD pass to LeMoine on the Tigers’ next possession and the Marshfield defense set up another score quickly as on the second play of the ensuing possession by the Evergreens, Garrett Willuweit sacked Bobinski, forcing a fumble, and Ben Dietsche recovered.

On Marshfield’s next play, Foemmel threw to Sam Meverden for a 13-yard score and the Tigers led 37-16 with 9:39 to go.

Bobinski had another 3-yard touchdown run later in the quarter, and after a Marshfield punt, Everest quickly drove down the field in the final minutes, but were stopped on fourth down inside the 50.

Mason Seidl exploded for a 47-yard touchdown run to up the Tigers’ lead to 44-23, before Everest finished off the scoring as Cayden Bangtson ran in from the 2 on the final play of the game.

Bobinski finished with 214 yards passing, with Huffman catching five balls for 114 yards and Miller five for 54 yards, to lead the D.C. Everest offense.

D.C. Everest (2-2, 1-1 VFA) will host Stevens Point for a VFA game next Friday, Sept. 16, at Stiehm Stadium.

Tigers 44, Evergreens 29

D.C. Everest 0 7 9 13 – 29

Marshfield 3 7 14 20 – 44

First Quarter

M – Braxton Kurth 36 field goal, 5:36.

Second Quarter

DC – Preston Miller 17 pass from Jack Bobinski (Gabe Golbach kick), 3:06.

M – Luke LeMoine 9 pass from Trevor Foemmel (Kurth kick), 0:53.

Third Quarter

DC – Golbach 32 field goal, 8:48.

M – Foemmel 52 run (Kurth kick), 6:30.

M – Foemmel 71 run (Kurth kick), 2:53.

DC – Bobinski 3 run (kick blocked), 0:40.

Fourth Quarter

M – LeMoine 18 pass from Foemmel (Kurth kick), 10:45.

M – Sam Meverden 13 pass from Foemmel (kick missed), 9:39.

DC – Bobinski 3 run (Golbach kick), 4:20.

M – Mason Seidl 47 run (Kurth kick), 1:18.

DC – Cayden Bangtson 2 run, 0:00.

Team Statistics

First downs: D.C. Everest 16; Marshfield 15.

Rushing (att-yards): DC 41-143; M 38-226.

Passing (comp-att-yards-int): DC 14-23-214-0; M 10-16-158-2.

Total yards: DC 357; M 384.

Penalties (no.-yards): DC 4-33; M 5-37.

Fumbles (total-lost): DC 2-1; M 5-1.

Punting (no.-avg.): DC 5-40.0; M 2-35.0.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: DC, Simon Witt 12-62, Blake Bangtson 2-53, Cayden Bangtson 4-20, Jack Bobinski 17-16, Reese Stowell 2-3, Vinnie Tesch 2-2, Flynn Huffman 1-minus 1, No. 19 (name not provided) 1-minus 9. M, Trevor Foemmel 15-182, Jeff Marsh 18-81, Mason Seidl 1-47, Eli Colby 3-10, Braden Anderson 1-6.

Passing: DC, Bobinski 14-22-214-0, Stowell 0-1-0-0. M, Foemmel 10-16-158-2.

Receiving: DC, Huffman 5-114, Preston Miller 5-54, Max Dennee 2-20, Witt 1-16, Stowell 1-10. M, Luke LeMoine 5-75, Sam Meverden 4-67, Seidl 1-16.

Interceptions (defense): DC, Dylan Neuendank, Matt Nielsen.

Fumble recoveries (defense): DC, Nate Nemitz. M, Ben Dietsche.

Records: D.C. Everest 2-2, 1-1 Valley Football Association; Marshfield 2-2, 1-0 Valley Football Association.