STEVENS POINT – D.C. Everest’s Sara Mlodik won the girls race in record fashion at the SPASH Panther Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at Standing Rock Park.

Mlodik finished in 18:10.3, which set a new school 5-kilometer record for Everest and was a new girls meet record.

Stevens Point won the girls title with 95 points, five better than Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. Wausau West was sixth (135), D.C. Everest took ninth (218) and Wausau East 10th (258).

Maria Selting took fourth as well for D.C. Everest, running in 20:16.1.

Elexa Marciniak took ninth in 20:42.5 and Celia Sinz was 20th in 21:28.7 to lead the West girls.

Ashley Bass finished 43rd (22:17.3) and Hailey Valiska was 46th (22:33.4) for the East girls.

Zachariah Vance of Oconomowoc won the boys race in 15:35.0, but Stevens Point had four top-10 finishes to take the team title with 42 points, 10 in front of Oconomowoc. Wausau East was sixth with 191, West ninth with 234 and Everest 12th with 330.

Erek Ross led Wausau East, taking 11th in 17:03.5.

Josh Neilitz was 29th(17:55.8) and Lucas Hager 38th (18:26.1) for the West boys.

D.C. Everest’s top boys runner was Noah Stachovak, who took 57th in 19:17.6.

SPASH Panther Cross Country Invitational

Sept. 10, at Standing Rock Park, Stevens Point

Boys

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 42; 2. Oconomowoc 52; 3. Appleton North 109; 4. Stevens Point Pacelli 117; 5. Sun Prairie West 141; 6. Wausau East 191; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 204; 8. Iola-Scandinavia 229; 9. Wausau West 234; 10. Auburndale 260; 11. Rosholt 278; 12. D.C. Everest 330; 13. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 373; 14. Edgar 382; Marshfield and Merrill incomplete.

Top 10, and Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest finishers: 1. Zachariah Vance (OC) 15:35.0; 2. Mateo Alvarado Venegas (SPW) 15:39.3; 3. Hayden Triebold (OC) 15:41.2; 4. Charlie Vater (IS) 15:52.0; 5. Aloysius Franzen (STP) 15:53.8; 6. Ethan Olds (STP) 16:22.8; 7. Adam Eiden (SPP) 16:23.2; 8. Cooper Erickson (STP) 16:24.5; 9. Graham Ballard (STP) 16:28.7; 10. Bryce Faith (OC) 16:44.6; 11. Erek Ross (WE) 17:03.5; 29. Josh Neilitz (WW) 17:55.8; 38. Lucas Hager (WW) 18:26.1; 42. Taylen Taylor (WE) 18:38.6; 44. Darius Yanez (WE) 18:50.6; 50. Logan Fike (WE) 19:09.0; 51. Kolton Kershaw (WW) 19:11.3; 56. David Sklow (WE) 19:17.3; 57. Noah Stachovak (DC) 19:17.6; 59. Evan Fuchs (DC) 19:18.0; 63. Quinn Barber (WE) 19:30.7; 65. Will Butalla (WW) 19:35.7; 66. Nick Johnkoski (WE) 19:36.2; 69. Henry Fifli (WW) 19:48.6; 72. Elliot Barber (WE) 19:54.3; 73. Tate Minnihan (DC) 19:54.7; 79. Levi Mathias (WW) 20:20.9; 81. Sam Keffeier (WW) 20:24.8; 82. James Dadado (DC) 20:34.3; 84. Gavin Peterson (DC) 20:37.8; 89. Ty Stachovak (DC) 20:59.1; 91. Dakota Myers (WW) 21:03.8.

Girls

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 95; 2. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 100; 3. Verona 102; 4. Appleton North 114; 5. Sun Prairie West 134; 6. Wausau West 135; 7. Wisconsin Rapids 153; 8. Marshfield 200; 9. D.C. Everest 218; 10. Wausau East 258; 11. Rosholt 274; 12. Edgar 343; 13. Merrill 387; 14. Iola-Scandinavia 423; Adams-Friendship and Auburndale incomplete.

Top 10, and Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest finishers: 1. Sara Mlodik (DC) 18:10.3; 2. Lucy Dolan (WRA) 19:13.8; 3. Sophia Bablitch (ROS) 19:49.1; 4. Maria Selting (DC) 20:16.1; 5. Jordyn Jaglinski (WRA) 20:24.1; 6. Kate Schaeffer (WR) 20:26.9; 7. Sarah Hopp (STP) 20:27.6; 8. Lexi Remiker (VER) 20:32.7; 9. Elexa Marciniak (WW) 20:42.5; 10. Natalie Schrenbroch (MAR) 20:46.9; 20. Celia Sinz (WW) 21:28.7; 28. Leah Ottosen (WW) 21:36.3; 38. Ashley Danielson (WW) 22:04.1; 43. Ashley Bass (WE) 22:17.3; 45. Victoria Myers (WW) 22:26.9; 46. Hailey Valiska (WE) 22:33.4; 47. Claire Chellevold (WW) 22:39.3; 49. Madilyn Phelps (WW) 22:55.9; 55. Zoe Swanson (WW) 23:20.5; 57. Maddie Murphy (WE) 23:38.9; 60. Margaret Bennett (WE) 23:48.1; 65. Audrie Schmitt (WE) 24:08.6; 66. Eilene Cover (WE) 24:20.0; 69. Lauren Bouffeur (DC) 24:33.0; 73. Haileyanna Schober (DC) 24:42.8; 74. Ella Kasper (WE) 24:44.8; 80. Krista Via (DC) 25:31.6; 93. Violet Abl (DC) 28:37.5; 98. Cecelia Hoffman (DC) 30:14.5.