WAUSAU – George Vang and Donavan Young scored goals as the Wausau East boys soccer team picked up its first victory of the season, defeating Mosinee 2-1 in a nonconference game Saturday at East High School.

Connor Smith had 14 saves in goal for East, which is now 1-4 this season.

Jaeger Dhein had Mosinee’s only goal and Keaton Wieloch had seven saves for the Indians (4-3-2).

East plays at Wausau West on Thursday at 5 p.m. in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup.