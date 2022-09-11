Wausau Pilot & Review

SHAWANO – The Wausau West volleyball team finished 3-2 to finish second at the Shawano Invitational on Saturday.

West defeated Peshtigo 25-23, 22-25, 15-12; Pulaski 26-24, 25-27, 15-4; and Clintonville 25-23, 12-25, 15-12; and lost to twice – 25-20, 25-20 in pool play and 22-25, 26-24, 15-10.

Alli Schauls had 35 kills and 28 digs, Brooke Schaefer had 58 assists and 19 digs, Isabelle Gullickson added 55 assists and 18 digs, Kelly Kray chipped in 26 kills, and Kenzie Deaton had 24 kills and 29 digs for the Warriors.

West returns to Wisconsin Valley Conference action Thursday at Wisconsin Rapids.