Sue A. Ninnemann

Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau.

Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.

Sue married Donald W. Ninnemann on June 6, 1970, and he preceded her in death on April 1978.

She is survived by her brother: Earl (Jan) Marquis of Milton. Sue is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter, Hope in 2005 and sister, Ruth (David) Busko.

Services for Sue will be held on Wednesday, September 14 at 11:00 A.M. at Helke Funeral Home with Pastor Joy Nelson-Jeffers officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau

Helke Funeral Home of Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements.

Avery L. Schaetzl

Avery L. Schaetzl, age 81, died September 8, 2022 at Cedar Ridge ALF, Schofield.

Avery was born on August 28, 1941, in Wausau to the late Edwin and Ann (Lazz) Heldt. She was a high school graduate of Athens High School. Avery enjoyed her cats, flower beds, reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Avery married Dale E. Schaetzl on July 31, 1965 and he survives.

She is survived by her husband, Dale and her 2 sons, Ronnie of Baraboo and Dean (Stacy) of Pasadena, CA. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Andrew and Emily and sister, Shirley (John) Ryhner of Weston. Avery is preceded in death by her parents, a son Alan and sister, Marlene (Roger) Kubitz.

Services for Avery will be held on Friday, September 16 at 11:00 A.M. at Helke Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Athens

Avery’s family would like to express their gratitude for the care given to her by the Cedar Ridge ALF staff.

Helke Funeral Home of Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements