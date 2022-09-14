Wausau Pilot & Review

Eau Claire Sheriff Ron Cramer died unexpectedly Tuesday.

The department confirmed the death in a statement late Tuesday evening. The statement said Cramer began his career with the department in 1975, rising through the ranks before winning office as a write-in candidate in 1996. He was the 47th sheriff of Eau Claire County.

During his career Cramer served as a Reserve Deputy, Jailer, Patrol Deputy, Civil Process, and Detective. Sheriff Cramer was also proud of his work with the West Central Drug Task Force, where he served as an investigator, then Project Director, and his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1999.

“Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County,” the statement read.

Officials did not confirm a cause of death Tuesday night. Sheriff’s officials asked for privacy for the family and said funeral arrangements are pending.