A threatening message assumed to be directed at Wausau West High School that was later determined as unsubstantiated is one of several made statewide, school officials said.

The threat was circulated Wednesday, Sept. 14 on social media.

“First and foremost, we want everyone to know our students and staff are safe and that the threat has been unsubstantiated,” said Communications Coordinator Diana White, in a news release.

A student at the school shared an image of the threat that mentioned ‘West’ with Wausau West’s school resource officer. Wausau Police immediately started an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of our students and staff, officials also increased police presence at the school, White said.

Through the investigation, it was revealed that Wausau West High School was not the only school to receive this threat. Other schools throughout the state also received it; those with ‘West’ in their name.

Oshkosh West High School was one of the schools to report threatening images, according to police there. District officials amped up the police presence at the school Wednesday.

Appleton and North Fond du Lac schools received similar threats, officials said.

“The Wausau School District, along with the Wausau Police Department, take any threat seriously; as the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority,” White said. “We have protocols in place, which were followed, to ensure the safety of everyone at Wausau West.”

White said this example demonstrates the importance of students, families, and community reporting concerns to police and/or school administration.

“We are very thankful that the reporting student came forward and shared the concerning information with a trusted adult immediately,” she said, adding the district’s thanks to the Wausau Police Department for their partnership and response.