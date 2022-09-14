Janice L. Voigt

Janice Lorraine Voigt, 76, of Wausau, passed away in her daughter’s arms on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Cypress, Texas after losing her long fought battle with Alzheimer’s.

Jan was born on March 29, 1946 at the Wausau Hospital to Gilbert and Lorna (Voigt) Graveen of Hamburg where she grew up on her father’s dairy farm. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1964 and worked at Employers Insurance of Wausau before meeting and marrying the love of her life, US Air Force Airman First Class, Edward Arnold Voigt, also of Hamburg. While raising their daughter, Tracey, Jan worked for the Wausau School District as a school nurse and secretary, executive secretary and as a teacher’s aide for over 30 years before retiring in 2014 in order to enjoy her granddaughter, Danielle, and her many hobbies. Jan was a member of the school district 25 Year Club and the Gourmet Club and was an avid baker, gardener, reader, and devoted church member. She enjoyed volunteering for her church, First English Lutheran in Wausau, The Wausau Theater, and various events in the Wausau community. She loved visiting and spending time with her family, friends, and neighbors.

Janice is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tracey (Voigt) and Luis Baez, her granddaughter, Danielle Baez, all of Cypress, TX, her brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Jeanette (Sigmund) Graveen, Wausau, WI, a brother-in-law, Carl Voigt, Marathon, WI, a sister-in-law, Lola (Voigt) Schmidt, Wittenberg, WI, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her darling husband, Edward Arnold Voigt, her beloved parents, Gilbert and Lorna (Voigt) Graveen, and many close and distant relatives.

A public viewing will be held at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 4-7pm. A second viewing will be held at First English Lutheran Church, 402 N. 3rd Ave., Wausau on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10-11am with a funeral service at 11:00 am and luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Helke Funeral Home in Wausau.

Benita T. Flora

Our Mom, Benita T. Flora, of Wausau, WI passed away at the age of 87 unexpectedly on September 10th, 2022 while attending one of her favorite yearly events, Art in the Park at Marathon Park. Mom was born on November 19th, 1934, in Stevens Point, WI. Her parents were the late Rhode and Mary Sorenson of Stevens Point, WI. Mom was united in marriage with our Dad, Floyd A. Flora, Jr. of Ladysmith, WI on October 15th, 1955. They moved to Wausau shortly after where they raised five children.



Over her life, Mom worked for the Visiting Nurses Association of Wausau, Aspirus Hospital in the Anesthesia Department, and as a patient sitter. She was also a volunteer at Aspirus in her later years while also volunteering at First English Church and the Grand Theater, again another favorite. Mom was never one to sit still, over her life she loved crafting, sewing (on her antique Singer), making dolls not only for all her kids and grandkids, but attended many craft shows where she would sell and show off her talent. Mom loved reading; she was always in the middle of some novel when we visited. Over the years she enjoyed cross country skiing, dancing, rummage and estate sales, quilting at home and with her lady friends at First English Church, where she was also a part of the church choir. She also acted as our daycare provider during the summers, taking care of up to 6 of her grandchildren, which she missed greatly after they grew up. She continued over her later years by being involved in all our families lives as much as possible. Mom also was not one to look for attention from her gift giving, because of her many rummage sale treasures she would sneak in and drop off without knocking to let us know she was there.



She is survived by her five children Eric (Donna) Flora of Michigan, Bruce (Cindy) Flora, Christy Flora-Schweiss, Guy (Shell) Flora and Lee Flora-Fochs all of Wausau; eight grandchildren Cara Flora, Matthew (Mia) Flora, Jesse (Keena) Flora, Hailey (Conner) Monk, Hayden Feltz, Erin Flora, Jill Schweiss and Chandler Fochs; four great grandchildren Noah Flora, Emmy Flora, Ryleigh Hanke and the most recent addition Adelaide Monk; and siblings Rhode Sorenson, Ione Hetzer, Rosemary Sorenson, Annette Sorenson and Cindy Rutkowski.



In addition to our parents, mom was preceded in death by our dad, Floyd A. Flora; son-in-law Jonathan Schweiss; granddaughter Julie Schweiss; sister Fay Yakjusz; and brother Eugene (Butch) Sorenson.



The family would like to thank the good Samaritans at Marathon Park that day who stepped up to try to save our mother, which whom we may never know. They will always be in our thoughts knowing you did what you could.



Memorial Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at First English Lutheran Church, 402 North 3rd Ave, Wausau. Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM until the time of the service at church.



In lieu of flowers, please send any donations or gifts to the First English Church Quilting Fund.

Leah M. Garske

On Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Azura Memory Care, Wausau, our angel on earth became an angel in heaven. After 14 years, at age 51, Leah Marie Garske WON her journey with Alzheimer’s and is now in the arms of our Lord. Leah built her life around love and saw the good in everyone and brought joy to everyone she knew. We will forever miss Leah’s heart full of love and smile full of sunshine.

Leah was born in Wausau on November 1, 1970, the daughter of Sheila (Behrendt) Garske and William H. Garske, Jr. She was a 1992 graduate of Wausau West High School. She then attended NTC for a year before entering the workforce. She absolutely loved being employed by Eastbay / Footlocker in the receiving department for almost 20 years. She considered her coworkers her extended family.

In her youth, Leah was active in St. Matthew’s Youth Group, Maine 4-H, WCAR, and was State Park Speedway Trophy Princess. While in high school, Leah played snare drum in the special arts marching band and played in the 5th quarter at the Badger Game at Camp Randall and at halftime for a Green Bay Packers versus Chicago Bears game at Lambeau Field.

In 2002, Leah was Special Olympics Female Athlete of the Year for the state of Wisconsin. She enjoyed competing in aquatics, cross country skiing, snowshoe racing, bowling, and track events as well as being an assistant coach. She earned many medals for her efforts. A special thank you to her many volunteer coaches and assistants.

After her Alzheimer’s diagnosis, she became less physically able. Leah joined MTT (My Team Triumph) in 2018. As captain of “Team Leah” she was so grateful to all the volunteer angels for the chance to once again be able to cross the finish line in many races with a big smile.

Leah enjoyed dancing and traveling from 1992 to 2012 with her boyfriend Steven Wendorf. She also loved snowmobile and motorcycle riding with her family, the color pink, and butterflies.

Leah lived on her own in Sturgeon Bluff Apartments for 12 years until her illness. Because of her caring heart, she loved helping her elderly neighbors with household chores and laundry. Riding her three-wheeled bike (pink Harley) around town helped her feel even more proud and independent. Wausau City Bus was her other favorite mode of transportation. She loved getting to know the drivers and hearing about their families. Leah taught many others to ride the city bus to help them be independent also.

Besides her parents, this caring, loving, silly, feisty, fun-loving lady will be missed by her two brothers William H. Garske, III of Tomahawk and Matthew J. Garske (Renee) of Wausau; two nieces Alyssa Garske (fiancé Josh Taft) and Ava Garske; one nephew Kian Garske; two great-nieces Hope and Sophie; the love of her life for 20 years Steven Wendorf; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her foster sister Donna Ash; maternal and paternal grandparents; one uncle; and two cousins.

A visitation will take place Monday, September 19, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau with a Sharing of Memories to begin at 6:00 pm. A Celebration of Leah’s life will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 12:00 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 229 S. 28th Avenue, Wausau with visitation beginning at 10:30 am until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Team Triumph, or Special Olympics.

Leah was and always will be “The Sunshine of our Lives”

A special THANK YOU to all Leah’s wonderful caregivers over the past 14 years.

Eric D. Rickman

Eric D. Rickman, 61, of Hatley, passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 surrounded by his family at home.

Eric was born on July 5,1961 in Wausau to the late Jerry Rickman.

On October 11, 1986 Eric was united in marriage to the love of his life, Aimee Walkush, at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Together they had four children: Haley, Mariah, Tori, and Taylor. Eric was employed at the Mosinee paper mill for his entire working career, dedicating nearly 43 years of service. Eric was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting on his property and fishing on local lakes. He was a generous and hardworking husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first. Eric liked to keep busy, so you could count on him to be outside. He enjoyed making wood, being on his tractor, spending time in his garden, cooking, baking, and playing with his grandkids. He also enjoyed the simple things in life like taking care of his house, a quiet morning sunrise, and a cold beer.

Eric is survived by his wife, Aimee; three children, Haley (Brian) Abel, Tori (Shawn) Fandrey, and Taylor Rickman; six grandchildren, Kinsley, Lola, Hudson, Raegan, Addela, and Ruben; one brother, Dan (Rebecca) Rickman; father-in-law, Edward Walkush Jr; brothers and sisters-in-law, Chad Walkush, Chris Carlson, Katie (Dave) Zingler, Shawn (Lisa) Walkush; and several nieces and nephews.

Eric was preceded in death by his daughter, Mariah; his father, Jerry; and mother-in-law, Mary Walkush.

Per Eric’s request, no service will be held. Instead, it’s the family’s wish that you spend a special moment outside or with a loved one in memory of Eric.

Schmidt and Schulta Funeral Home of Birnamwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Dennis F. Leider

Dennis Fred Leider, aka Poppa, of Birnamwood, passed away peacefully on Monday September 12 after a long, courageous battle with health problems.

Denny was born on April 22, 1944, to the late Fred and Ida (Ploeger) Leider. He was raised on the family farm and truly enjoyed the animals, land and pride that came out of the hard work taught to him by his parents. On June 9, 1978, he married Shirley Kerstner. They went on to enjoy 44 years of marriage and playful banter.

Denny was a man whose roots were deeply planted in Birnamwood. He loved conversing with anyone about the good old days. Farming, fishing, hunting and how the area has changed were just a few of his favorite topics. His memory for dates and details was very keen. He took pride in taking his nephew and niece fishing and hunting and continued this tradition with all 5 of his great nieces and nephews. His favorite years were helping to watch and care for them. He was often seen at little league games, school concerts and any activity they chose to participate in. He was extremely proud of all their accomplishments and achievements.

Denny is survived by his wife, Shirley; Sister Lana (Dennis) Wruck; nephew Adam (Debbie) Resch; niece Heather (Ernie) Koeppel, of Birnamwood; Nephew Gary Leider of Merrill; Five very special great nieces and nephews- Airman Austin Resch, Jayda Resch, Payton Praslowicz, Mason Resch and Landon Praslowicz, along with many nephews, nieces and great nephews/nieces and great-great nieces and nephews on Shirley’s side; Cousins, Lola Eckardt, Linda Mutter and Harold Leider, all of Birnamwood and Audrey Parent of Madison and Friend Richard “Sparrow” Resch.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents and half-brother Wilbert Leider and lifelong friend Jon Nousen.

The family would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to Aspirus Dialysis Center in Antigo, Aspirus Hospice team and all the doctors and nurses who took part in his care.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Lois Graper will officiate. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery, Birnamwood. Visitation will be on Monday from 9AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Jennifer M. Kareken

Jennifer was the first-born child of Robert Dean and Colleen Marie Olson. Jennifer and her eight brothers and sisters grew up in Cottage Grove, Minnesota. Jennifer attended and graduated from Park High School. Jennifer was President of her Senior Class. Jennifer attended and graduated from the College of St. Benedict in Minnesota. Jennifer received her master’s degree in psychology in 1996 from the Minnesota Institute of Psychology. She moved to the Wausau-area in 1996 and pursued a career in social services. Ultimately, she became the Director of Pastoral Care at the Church of St. Anne. After retiring, she continued her devotion to charitable works and the raising of her beloved grandchildren.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents (Robert and Colleen) and her brother Dominic. She is survived by her husband, Mark; her four children, their spouses, and their children [Ashley Kareken, Derek and Kathy Skomars (Brandon and Hank), Christopher Skomars (Zaydan), and Karl and Holly Skomars (Eliott, Charlotte, and Ronnie)]; seven brothers and sisters and their spouses Mark Olson (Kris), Sarah McKenzie (Mark), John Olson, Cindy Krenzel (Joel), Melissa Eichers (Joel), Mandy Ewest (Joe) and Tony Olson; and 17 nieces and nephews.

A wake will be held for Jennifer on the 20th day of September 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield, Wisconsin 54476. The wake will be followed by a prayer service. The Funeral Mass will be held for Jennifer at the Church of the Resurrection 621 N. 2nd Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403 on the 21st day of September 2022. Visitation at the church will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by the funeral rite at 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be followed by a dinner at the Church. Burial rites will take place after the dinner at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery off N. Memorial Drive in Merrill, Wisconsin.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family requests that donation be made in Jennifer’s memory to one of the following charities that she supported.

Wausau Catholic Charities

540 S. 3rd Street

Wausau, WI 54401

(715) 849-3311

cclse.org/Wausau/

Rosemary Farm Horse Sanctuary

rosemaryfarm.org

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Ronald Peskie

Ronald “RP” “Ronny” Peskie passed away at home September 4th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and the love of his life, Lisa after a very courageous 3 year battle with cancer.

Ron was born December 26, 1964 to the late Bob and Betty (Kosloski) Peskie, he was the youngest of six children. Ron married his soulmate Lisa on September 26, 1998 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Together they celebrated 23 years of love and devotion to one another. Constant companions and the best of friends. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Alyssa and Ryan.

Ron started working for the Copps Company in 1983. He advanced to the meat department where he was a meat cutter and later moved into management positions. Ron had 32 years of dedicated service before leaving due to ill health in 2019.

Ron’s favorite times were spent with family and friends going camping, fishing, hunting and cooking for those he loved. Watching his children grow was one of his greatest pleasures.

Ron’s devotion to his Father was continuous. He always included him in all family activities: camping weekends where dice and card games were played late into the night or just enjoying a beer on the porch or at the kitchen table in the evening. They were truly best buddies.

Ron will be remembered for his epic parties, homemade pizzas, expert grilling, explosive fireworks displays and convoluted stories. Also for his deep love for family and friends.

Ron’s quotes: “It is what it is”, “The thing of it is” and “Back in the day”. Also, one of his favorite songs was “They Call Me Mud”. Alyssa confirmed.

Ron is survived by his loving wife and best friend Lisa, daughter Alyssa and son Ryan. He is also survived by his sister Kathy (Ed) Lukaszewicz and brothers Jim (Mary Ann), Rick (Kim), Mike and Alan (Vicki). He is further survived by his loving mother-in-law Sandy Trzebiatowski, sisters-in-law Lori Trzebiatowski and Kristin (Scott) Knapp, brother-in-law Brian Trzebiatowski and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob & Betty, maternal and paternal grandparents, father-in-law Bob Trzebiatowski, and his best friends Rob (Ruby) Olsen and Tom Phillip.

Special thank you to Dr. Rezwan Islam, Michelle Whitehouse and nurse Kathie at Aspirus Oncology, Compassus nurses Jenny and Johnny and aid Mary and the Lincoln Center Loan Closet.

Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the Peskie Family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared at MWCS.WS or https://www.midwisconsincremationsociety.com/

A family and friend cemetery service will be held on Friday, September 23rd at Guardian Angel Cemetery at noon. A celebration of Ron’s life will follow at Iverson Park in the all purpose lodge at the top of the hill.

