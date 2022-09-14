Wausau Pilot & Review

ANTIGO – Wausau East eked out a five-set win over Antigo on Tuesday night in a nonconference volleyball match at Antigo High School

East won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-23, before Antigo stormed back to even things up with wins of 25-20 and 25-23. The Lumberjacks won the final set 15-11 to secure the victory and even its record at 8-8 this season.

Sage McKeough had 11 kills, Savannah Spees had 24 assists, and Graysen Burger led the defense with 73 digs for East.

Wausau East will host Merrill for a Wisconsin Valley Conference match Thursday at 7 p.m.