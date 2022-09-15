Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail may be called the Sunday Sipper, but please don’t wait until the weekend to taste this scrumptious delight. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Sunday Sipper

2 oz Citron Vodka

1 oz Lemoncello

2 oz Cream

2 oz Orange Juice

Mandarin Oranges, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker, the pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with Mandarin oranges – then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.