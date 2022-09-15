By Shereen Siewert

A 40-year-old man from the Chicago area is facing felony charges after he allegedly sold hundreds of grams of methamphetamine to a Wausau man, drugs that were later seized by police.

Anthony E. Anderson faces three counts of manufacturing or delivering amphetamine in a case filed Sept. 9 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Anderson, who also faces charges of second-offense possessing THC, is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Police say the drugs were allegedly distributed on several occasions over the past six months, with the largest amount – more than 286 grams of methamphetamine – seized in September.

Anderson made an initial appearance Sept. 9 in Marathon County Circuit Court and has a preliminary hearing Sept. 19. He faces more than 90 years in prison if he is convicted on all counts.