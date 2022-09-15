Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Thursday released additioal information including the names of those involved after an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man wanted by police.

The shooting happened Sept. 6 in the town of Strongs Prairie.

According to a DCI release, at approximately 6:51 p.m., an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a report of an individual walking in the roadway and located Bryon Childers, age 61, on Cumberland Avenue in the town of Strongs Prairie.

Deputy Jacob Bean, who has six years of experience in law enforcement, was made aware of active felony warrants against Childers when he arrived on scene. Deputy Bean made contact with Childers, who then brandished a firearm, according to DCI. Deputy Bean then shot Childers, who died at the scene.

A firearm was recovered at the scene and Deputy Bean was equipped with a body-worn camera. Police have not specified the nature of the warrants against Childers.

Adams County Deputy Bean

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Deputy Bean has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialists, and Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Adams County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.