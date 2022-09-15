Employees of Northcentral Technical College will give back to communities they serve across central Wisconsin through a day of service on Sept. 16.

Northcentral Technical College employees will be easily identifiable in the community while sporting T-shirts designed for the Day of Service event. Photo courtesy NTC.

The second annual Day of Service event is part of NTC’s celebration of positively impacting the community for the past 110 years.

Employees will volunteer from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in various capacities throughout central Wisconsin, including highway clean-up from 7 a.m. to noon on Highway K near NTC’s Agriculture Center of Excellence and The Neighbors’ Place in Wausau.