WESTON – The village of Weston will hold two recycling events in September: first for electronics, then bulk items. The bulk item event will include town of Weston.

The electronics recycling event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 behind the Weston Municipal Center, 5500 Schofield Ave., Weston. This is open to the general public, not just Weston residents.

Many small electronics will be accepted free of charge, however, there will be a fee to dispose some items, such as TVs and computer monitors. View the event flyer for more information. Call 920-955-3760 if you have questions.

The bulk item drop-off, which is held by the village and town of Weston, will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at Waste Management, 5509 Fuller St. in Weston. This is open to village and town of Weston residents only (residential properties that pay the annual refuse/recycling service fee on their property tax bill).

Materials accepted: Non-metal items, furniture, carpeting, scrap lumber, mattresses and glass windows.

If you are unsure if you are eligible, contact Valerie Parker at 715-241-2607 or vparker@westonwi.gov.