By Shereen Siewert

Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka, after family members reported potentially suicidal behavior. According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, parents reported their son had a weapon and left in a white Charger. Authorities were asked to look for that vehicle.

Police say Myszka was headed west on Hwy. 29 and was spotted near County Hwy. XX in Chippewa County.

A chase that began near Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd. was discontinued after high speeds prompted safety concerns. After the chase, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 west of 90th Street. Myszka allegedly fled the scene and was spotted heading into a corn field on foot. The passengers in the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not seriously injured, but one woman was hurt, police said.

A shelter in place alert was issued for Chippewa County east of County Hwy. T ans south of Hwy. 29 in the town of Wheaton. Drones and K9 officers have been searching for Myszka, but the man is still at large. Police recovered a long gun and a cell phone.

At about 8 p.m., sheriff’s officials posted a notification on Facebook: “The area in the Town of Wheaton has been searched extensively and the subject has not been located. If you notice any suspicious activity, please call 911 immediately.”

The alert system reports the man may be in a red and white shirt. Police asked the public to shelter in place, close windows, lock doors and secure vehicles.

Police have not released an official photo of the suspect.