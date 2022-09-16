Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Landon Gray and Giovanni Alonzo scored in the first half to lift D.C. Everest to a 2-1 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer game Thursday night at Heiting Community Stadium at Marshfield High School.

Gray scored off an assist from Tyler Goertz at the 11:40 mark before Marshfield tied it as Matthew Uphoff connected with Maahir Patel, who knocked in a shot from the top of the 18-yard box to tie the game in the 28th minute.

Just 1:02 later, Alonzo scored off a crossing pass from Adin Schultz, giving Everest 6-1, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference) a 2-1 lead.

Despite a rapid pace in the second half, either team scored the rest of the way.

Jacob Lorge made two saves for D.C. Everest, while Kai Rens had one save for Marshfield (2-4-1, 1-2 WVC).

Marshfield will compete at the D.C. Everest Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Tigers play Neenah on Friday night and Appleton North on Saturday. D.C. Everest will take on Chippewa Falls on Friday and Eau Claire North on Saturday.