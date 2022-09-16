Wausau Pilot & Review

A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane.

According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle from behind, ejecting the driver. Witnesses told police the driver of the striking vehicle left the scene of the crash and went to a nearby tavern, according to emergency scanner reports.

Crews from multiple departments responded to the scene. First responders called for a medical helicopter immediately upon arrival.

Lifesaving efforts were not successful and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

Hwy. 54 was blocked in both directions between Hwy. G and Swanson Road in Nekoosa until just after 8 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

Police say alcohol is a potential factor in the crash, but have not said whether anyone has been taken into custody. No names have been released and the crash remains under investigation.