Wausau, WI – The Marathon County Alcohol and Other Drug (AOD) Partnership will host a panel discussion focused on prevention and recovery in honor of National Recovery Month on Wednesday, September 21 at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. The goal of the Partners in Prevention & Recovery Panel is to increase awareness regarding prevention and recovery initiatives in our community, available resources, and continue the effort to reduce stigma around addiction.

The event will be held on September 21st from 10:00AM-12:00PM at Northcentral Technical College Main Entrance, Room E-101, 1000 W Campus Dr, Wausau, WI 54401. The event is free, open to everyone and will be held in a hybrid format, allowing attendees the option of attending virtually or in-person. Registration is required and can be completed by clicking here:

https://ntcforms.formstack.com/forms/aodpanel2022

The panel is composed of representatives from community organizations that support individuals on their road to recovery and include:

• Yauo Yang, Executive Director, Gospel TLC (Transformational Living Center) • Craig Vincent, Executive Director, Bridge Street Mission

• Heidi Kleinschmidt, AODA Coordinator, North Central Health Care

• Steven Korzinek, Case Manager, Peaceful Solutions Counseling

• Lanise Crisp, Recovery Coach, Marshfield Clinic/AmeriCorps

Tara Draeger, Chair of the AOD Partnership, will moderate the event. Tara currently serves as the System Director of Community Health Improvement at Aspirus Health. She is responsible for developing and leading programs that aim to improve patient and community health outcomes.

To learn more about the work of the AOD Partnership, visit http://aodpartnership.org/. For more information on Recovery Month, visit https://rm.facesandvoicesofrecovery.org/.