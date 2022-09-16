(WAUSAU) Joe Ramsey, Special Education Aide at the Mosinee Middle School, his son Leo and Cory Dornbrack, Army a 30-year Army & National Guard Veteran presented the Pen of Honor to Army Veteran Reinold “Reinie” Lenz. The presentation was held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild. The “Pen Lady” of Weston, who wants to remail anonymous, builds bullet pens to honor veterans in Central Wisconsin.

Reinie was in the Army from 1961 to 1964 and he entered basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was a Radar Repair Man and instructor. Reinie had a top-secret clearance and was assigned to 25 different posts. He was discharged from the Army at Fort Lewis, Missouri as a Specialist 4.

Reinie is a past Adjutant of the American Legion Post 46 in Merrill. He was a high school teacher for 7 years at Merrill School District 7 and a Junior High Guidance Counselor for 25 years. He is currently very active at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Merrill.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann