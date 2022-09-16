Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – The Wausau West volleyball team evened its Wisconsin Valley Conference record at 1-1 with a 3-0 sweep of Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday night at Lincoln High School.

The Warriors won 25-21, 25-16, 25-21.

Addyson Hase had six kills, Brooke Schaefer had 13 assists, Isabelle Gullickson kicked in 10 assists, and Alli Schauls had nine kills and 14 digs for Wausau West.

West will compete at the first Wisconsin Valley Conference meet of the season Saturday at Stevens Point. The Warriors will take on Merrill, Stevens Point and Wausau East.