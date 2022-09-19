Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have identified the man suspected of driving while intoxicated when he struck a pickup head on Saturday, leaving an 8-year-old boy dead.

John Lahti, 41, of Merrill was injured in the crash and was transported to a Merrill hospital for treatment. He is expected to face homicide charges in the crash.

Police say Lahti was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy. 17 near Sunset Road in the town of Merrill at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado. The boy who died was a passenger in the Silverado.

Three other people in the Silverado were injured, one critically. The Wisconsin State Patrol says 37-year-old Leah Skaar, of Gleason, was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The Silverado driver, 42-year-old Thomas J. Skaar and a 9-year-old Gleason girl, were taken to a Merrill hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The boy’s name has not been released due to being a juvenile.

Wisconsin Corrections shows Lahti was taken into custody at 12:03 a.m. Sunday and booked into the Lincoln County Jail about an hour later.

Charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle are expected as soon as Monday, with additional charges possible, police said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol completed the crash reconstruction at the scene, which forced a highway shutdown for nearly eight hours.