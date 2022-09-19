Brian J. Schultz

Brian J. “Sty” Schultz died on Friday, September 16th, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston with his family by his side after a short, but hard battle with cancer.

Brian was born June 9, 1972, in Richmond, Virginia. His parents are Allan and Peggy Schultz. After graduating from D.C. Everest High School in 1990, he went on to graduate from NTCs Auto Body Class in 1991. He then worked at Kolbe & Kolbe and Wausau Insurance before joining Woods Central Fabricators, currently Wood Equipment Co., in 1996 where he was employed until his illness. Brian married Becky L. Steinke in 2000. She survives.

Brian loved working on old cars, had an impressive chainsaw and Star Wars collection, enjoyed building models, butchering meat and making sausage. He was tinkerer and had many projects going on at one time. He could truly fix anything.

Brian is survived by his parents Allan and Peggy Schultz of the Town of Easton, daughter Elizabeth (Matt) Harrington of Sun Prairie and Grandson Elliott Harrington. He is further survived by may aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church, 238145 Star Road, Aniwa. The Rev. Ryan Fehrmann will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, September 23, 2022, at church and again from 9:30 AM until the time of service on Saturday at church. Burial will take place at Zion Lutheran Evangelical Church Cemetery. Please come as you are and dress casual.

Donations may be given to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the family

Our heartfelt thanks go out to the Emergency Department and ICU team of nurses and doctors at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston. They were all the most caring and kind people we have ever met. The family would also like to thank Pastor Ryan Fehrman for looking out for us and special thank you to Paul Kamke for being there with us til the end.

Let the Force Be With You, Brian – Travel in Peace.

Diane M. Hangartner

Diane M. Hangartner, age 64, of Wausau died on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital after a battle with kidney disease.

Diane was born on May 15, 1958 in Wausau to the late Jack and Mildred (Vesley) Schaefer. She graduated from Wausau West High School in 1976 and went on to obtain her associates degree from NTC. She worked for 16 years at Gander Mountain. Diane married the love of her life, Curtis Hangartner, on May 10, 1980 at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Wausau.

Diane cherished time spent with her family. She was active in her son’s Boy Scout Troop 453, enjoyed sitting with her father-in-law and watching the Packers, and time spent with her niece and nephew. She was a fantastic baker and was known for her pies. Her raised flower and vegetable garden beds, Winnie the Pooh collection, listening to Polka music and cross stitch brought her joy.

Diane is survived by her husband Curtis Hangartner; son Brian Hangartner; siblings David Schaefer, Marie (Patrick) Stepanik and their children Sarah and Joseph, and Jon Schaefer and his sons Dakota and Dylan; brothers-in-law Steven (Judy), Terry, Jay and Kim (Toni); and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved beagle Squeaky.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will take place from 9:30 AM until the time of service at the Funeral Home on Saturday

The family would like to thank the staff at the Aspirus Kidney Dialysis Unit for their years of care and friendship.

Terrance G. Feltz

Terrance “Terry” Gregory Feltz, 75, of Wausau, Wisconsin, died Thursday, September 15th, 2022 after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease and ultimately COVID. Terry was born April 11th, 1947 in Stevens Point, WI. After graduating from Pacelli High School in 1965, he went on to U.W. Stevens Point, earning degrees in Natural Resources and Soil Management. Upon completion of college, Terry served in the US Army until 1971. After his military service, he sought a teaching degree at U.W. Madison and then started a career teaching in the D.C. Everest School District. In 1974, he met the love of his life Julie Soviniski, also a teacher. Julie and Terry were married in 1977, and later had two children Kelly and Mitch. Terry began a sales and consulting career that continued until his retirement in 2007. Throughout his life, Terry enjoyed the outdoors, his cottage “up north” and travel. Terry traveled to 20 countries and 49 states. To Terry, life’s journeys were as valuable as the destinations. He felt one should work hard and play harder.

Survivors include his wife, Julie; two children, Kelly Feltz and Mitch (Shannon) Feltz; four grandchildren, Bella and Sophia Osinga, Alyce and Margaret Feltz; and one sister, Karlyn (Dave Osterbrink) Feltz.

An open house to celebrate a life well lived will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at his home, 170918 Plover River Road, Hatley, WI. A private service will be held at a later date at his cottage up north.

Dale J. Harris Sr.

Dale J. Harris Sr., 70, passed away peacefully, in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Dale was born on January 10, 1952, in Tigerton, the son of John and Donna (Bublitz) Harris.

Dale attended Wittenberg High School where he met the love of his life, Mary Stewart. The couple was united in marriage on February 6, 1971. Together, Dale and Mary had three children, Scott (Rhonda), Dale Jr. (Linda) and Jerry (LouAnn).

Through the years, Dale and Mary enjoyed attending the Saturday night races at Shawano Speedway. They were also avid snowmobilers which eventually turned into a family event. The Tigerton/Wittenberg area has always been home for the couple. Dale worked for Tigerton Lumber Company for 37 years until retiring. Through those years, Dale made many friends. He was a witty, very loving and kind man and has left fond memories behind for those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Dale is survived by his wife, Mary; their children, Scott (Rhonda), Dale Jr. (Linda) and Jerry (LouAnn); six grandchildren, Hayden, Conner, Corey (Courtney), Cody, Casey and Breianna; great-grandchildren, Landon, Mallory, Sawyer and Ryker and siblings Bruce (Carol) and Marsha (Dan) Schertz and special friends, Lyle and Cathy Kriegel.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Sarah Stewart and a brother-in-law, David Stewart.

A funeral service for Dale will be held at 1PM on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Rev. Loretta Waegli will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 10AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Dale’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Compassus Hospice care staff who took part in his care.