Wausau Pilot & Review

A 20-year-old Wausau man who was the subject of a weekend manhunt after allegedly acting in a suicidal manner and fleeing from the scene of a crash on Hwy. 29 was captured and is in custody in Marathon County.

Chad Myszka was initially transported to a local hospital, according to a statement by Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalzyk. He had been considered armed and potentially dangerous as the search went on.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding Myszka after family members reported potentially suicidal behavior. Chippewa County Sheriff Kowalczyk relayed that Myszka’s parents reported their son had a weapon and left in a white Charger. Authorities were asked to look for that vehicle.

Police say Myszka was headed west on Hwy. 29 and was spotted near County Hwy. XX in Chippewa County.

A chase that began near Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd. was discontinued after high speeds prompted safety concerns. After the chase, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29 west of 90th Street. Myszka allegedly fled the scene and was spotted heading into a corn field on foot. The passengers in the other two vehicles involved in the crash were not seriously injured, but one woman was hurt, police said.

A shelter in place alert was issued for Chippewa County east of County Hwy. T ans south of Hwy. 29 in the town of Wheaton. Drones and K9 officers have been searching for Myszka, but the man is still at large. Police recovered a long gun and a cell phone.

Details about his capture, and any charges he faces, were not immediately available on Sunday.