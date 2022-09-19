Wausau Pilot & Review

NEWS RELEASE –

The Wausau Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), in partnership with Metro Ride, invites the public to provide feedback on the draft five year Transit Development Plan (TDP) during two upcoming public informational meetings.

Public informational meetings will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 5 – 6:30 pm and Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 10 – 11:30 am in the Aquarium Room of the Marathon County Public Library, 300 First St., Wausau.

During the information sessions, RLS and Associates will present information regarding the planning process and introduce the draft TDP for the area. The plan was prompted by the decline in transit ridership, changes in demand from within Wausau and its surrounding communities, and the potential for applying new service modes and transit technologies in the area.

Comments collected regarding the plan will help finalize the plan. The draft plan can be found online at WausauMPO.org. Printed copies will be available at the Marathon County Public Library. To provide comments send an email to MPO@co.marathon.wi.us or call Dave Mack, MPO Director at 715-261-6043. Comments will be accepted until October 15, 2022.

The plan contains the evaluation of current transit services for developing efficiency and future opportunities. Additionally, options for service outside the City of Wausau are identified and explored in the Plan.

The MPO serves the communities of: Cities of Mosinee, Schofield, and Wausau; Villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Rothschild, and Weston; and the Towns of Mosinee, Rib Mountain, Stettin, Wausau, and Weston. The Transit Plan is an important part of developing transportation strategies that support these communities in the Wausau metropolitan area.