Wausau Pilot & Review

Ever hear the saying, “Life is short: Eat dessert first?” This week’s featured cocktail has a better idea – a drink as delightful as the pie from which it takes its name, the Lemon Meringue Martini. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Lemon Meringue Martini

2 oz Lemoncello

1 oz Vanilla

1/2 oz Lemonade

1/2 oz half and half

Crushed graham crackers

Lemon slice, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker, the pour into a chilled martini glass rimmed with crush graham crackers. Garnish with a lemon slice, then serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.