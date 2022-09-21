Wausau Pilot & Review

A 44-year-old Wautoma man is facing his sixth drunken driving charge after a traffic stop Tuesday, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release.

Billy Jack K. Houston was stopped while allegedly driving a blue sedan at at about 104 mph, the release states. A trooper stopped him on Hwy. 21 near State Hwy. 49 on the speeding violation and allegedly saw signs of impairment.

Houston, who allegedly failed field sobriety testing, is also facing charges of battery to a law enforcement officer and cited for speeding.

Court records show Houston was convicted in 2013 of his fifth OWI offense and was sentenced to three years of probation and 280 days in jail.

Formal charges are expected Wednesday.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

