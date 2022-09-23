Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point wrapped up the regular-season girls tennis title in the Wisconsin Valley Conference with a 5-2 win over Wausau East on Thursday at Stevens Point Area Senior High School.

The 10 points gained by the Panthers’ five wins moves them in front of Wausau West, which finished a perfect 6-0 in the conference dual meet season, but eight points behind Stevens Point (72-64).

Wausau East finishes 4-2 in WVC duals and in third place with 48 points.

East’s two wins came from Abbey Olson at No. 2 singles and Alaina Berres at No. 4 singles. Both won in straight sets.

Wausau East will host the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament next Thursday, Sept. 29.

Stevens Point 5, Wausau East

Singles: 1. Tatum Thielman (SP) def. Lola Berumen, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Abbey Olson (WE) def. Rylan Woytasik, 6-2, 6-2; 3. Addison Jandrain (SP) def. Stella Glaser, 6-2, 7-5; 4. Alaina Berres (WE) def. Lily Meeks, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles: 1. Caroline Blakeman-Berit Borgnes (SP) def. Maggie Winter-Samara Rezwan, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Sophia Brandt-Abby Erwin (SP) def. Bennett Sweeney-Reese Rhode, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Annika Borgnes-Mali Palmer (SP) def. Kyra Bleese-Taryn Throm, 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Stevens Point 5-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East 4-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.