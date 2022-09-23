Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Andrew Falkavage scored the game’s only goal to lift Stevens Point to a 1-0 win over Wausau East in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys soccer game Thursday at the Portage County Youth Soccer Complex.

Both teams are now 2-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Stevens Point is now 2-5 overall, while East falls to 3-5.

Connor Smith made 16 saves in goal for East to keep the game close, but the Lumberjacks just couldn’t find the back of the net.

Wausau East is off until Tuesday when it plays a WVC game at Wisconsin Rapids.