Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Wisconsin Rapids swept the three doubles matches and split the four singles matches to outlast D.C. Everest 5-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference girls tennis dual meet finale for both teams Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

Wisconsin Rapids finishes 3-3 in the conference dual meet standings, while Everest ends up 2-4. The Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament will be next Thursday, Sept. 29, at Wausau East.

D.C. Everest’s two winners came from its top two singles players. Nina Allen won at the No. 1 singles 7-5, 6-3, and Kyra Loomans was victorious at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-3.

The other two singles matches went to Wisconsin Rapids as Hayley Jensen (No. 3) and Julia Krueger (No. 4) both needed three sets to win their matches.

Wisconsin Rapids 5, D.C. Everest 2

Singles: 1. Nina Allen (DC) def. Corinne Sazama, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Kyra Loomans (DC) def. Jenna Wentland, 6-1, 6-3; 3. Hayley Jensen (WR) def. Nya Harrington, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (4); 4. Julia Krueger (DC) def. Kylie Koch, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Abbey Gust-Teagann Bondioli (WR) def. Lola Harrington-Makenna Kampmann, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Aleeya Leach-Chloe Trzebiatowski (WR) def. Madeline Bublik-Mila Bublik, 6-2, 6-3; 3. Sawyer Holberg-Annabelle Ross (WR) def. Morgan Hahn-Mikayla Pozorski, 6-0, 6-2.

Records: Wisconsin Rapids 3-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 2-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.