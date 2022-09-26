Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

On Sept. 20 deputies were dispatched to an address on Corning Road in the Town of Scott for a domestic dispute. It was reported that the victim, a 59 year old Merrill woman, was struck and spit upon by her 18 year old grandson, also of Merrill. It was also reported that the grandson was attempting to make arrangements for someone to come shoot his grandmother. The grandson was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked in on charges of domestic disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and intimidation of a victim.

On Sept. 21 deputies were dispatched to an address on STH 86 in the Town of Bradley for someone allegedly threatening another person with a gun. The reporting party, a 36 year old Tomahawk woman, reported that her boyfriend, a 34 year old man also from Tomahawk, had threatened her with a gun. The man left the home prior to arrival of law enforcement but was located by deputies a short time later in the City of Tomahawk. The woman elected to not cooperate with investigating deputies in their investigation. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of disorderly conduct and a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Sept. 22 deputies were dispatched to the area of STH 64 and CTH G for a reckless driving complaint. The report was that a vehicle was being operated in a reckless manner, weaving all over the road and at one point struck the back of a semi. The suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene following the collision. Deputies, with the help of witnesses, located the suspect vehicle at KFC/Taco Bell and made contact with the driver, a 33 year old Greenville man, to talk with him about the driving complaint and assess his ability to drive a car. The investigation revealed that he was operating on a revoked driver’s license and had a warrant for his arrest out of Appleton. He was taken into custody for the warrant and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On Sept. 22 a deputy on patrol working a traffic safety enforcement detail stopped a vehicle on CTH Q and CTH K in the Town of Scott for a seatbelt violation. Upon investigating, the deputy found that the driver, a 72 year old Merrill man, was experiencing a medical emergency. The deputy requested an ambulance and the driver was transported by ambulance to Aspirus Merrill Hospital.

On Sept. 24 a deputy on patrol observed a vehicle being operated by 24 year old Merrill man at a high rate of speed on CTH K at Mile Ave in the Town of Scott. The deputy stopped the vehicle for traveling 105 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was cited for the violation and released.

On Sept. 24 deputies were dispatched to the area of an address in the 7500 block of CTH Z in the Town of Scott for a reported car crash with injuries. It was reported that the driver, a 30 year old Wausau woman, struck a deer and during the collision the vehicle airbags deployed. The driver reported head and arm injuries in the crash.

On Sept. 24 deputies were dispatched to an address on STH 86 in the Town of Bradley for a reported domestic dispute with physical violence. The victim, a 22 year old Tomahawk man, reported that his girlfriend, a 20 year old Merrill woman, had assaulted him. During the argument the woman allegedly physically attacked the man, trying to strangle him. Deputies arrested the woman and transported her to the Lincoln County Jail, where she was booked for disorderly conduct and strangulation/suffocation.

On Sept. 25 a deputy stopped a vehicle on Swede Road in the Town of Merrill for not displaying license plates. After stopping the vehicle and making contact with the driver, a 26 year old Merrill man, deputies determined he was not a valid driver and didn’t have insurance. A sheriff’s K9 was deployed and alerted on the vehicle. Following a search, the driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Lincoln County Jail for operating on a revoked driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.