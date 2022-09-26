Wausau Pilot & Review

Police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a dark stretch of County Hwy. C in Marathon County.

According to the crash report, deputies were called at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene several minutes later. There, on the south side of Hwy. C west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley, they discovered the crash scene.

Police say 19-year-old Antonio Joseph Verdone was driving a Dodge 2500 truck when he struck a driveway culvert, went airborne and landed east of the driveway, where the vehicle rolled several times.

Verdone, of Stratford, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash continues. No other passengers were inside the vehicle, police said.