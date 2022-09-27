Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – The D.C. Everest High School cross country team held its annual K-5 Run & Play Event on Saturday.

The event included three races: a kindergarten and first grade 400-meter run, a second and third grade 800-meter run, and a fourth and fifth grade mile run.

About 25 participants came out to run, grab a snack, and finish up with an hour of playing games with the high school cross country athletes. Games included rock, paper, scissors and marker running games, gaga ball, spikeball, and soccer.

“Our team holds the event to share our love for running with kids,” D.C. Everest girls coach Allisha Blanchette said. “Too often we see other sports and activities use running as a form of punishment. This makes us sad, and we want to give kids a good experience with running. Running is an activity that people of all ages and abilities can participate or compete in for the rest of their lives. We hope to inspire our next generation of runners.”