The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a variety of music concerts in October at its Stevens Point and Marshfield campuses.

Concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point. Tickets for performances at Michelsen Hall are $17 for general public, $15 for seniors and $10 for youth and UWSP employees. UWSP students may attend free of charge.

The UWSP at Marshfield concert features students and community members and will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the Helen Connor Laird Theater, 2000 W. 5th St., Marshfield. Tickets are $10 per person.

· Thursday, Oct. 6 – UWSP Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony

· Tuesday, Oct. 11 – UWSP Campus Band

· Friday, Oct. 14 – UWSP at Marshfield Hub City Symphony

· Friday, Oct. 14 – UWSP Symphony Orchestra

· Tuesday, Oct. 18 – UWSP Jazz Ensemble

· Friday, Oct. 21 – UWSP Concert Choir and Choral Union