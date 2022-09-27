Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Dear Editor,

In today’s political climate it takes a lot of courage to run for office. Politics has always been rife with mudslinging. Sadly, voters have often been willing to overlook lies and personal attacks on opponents made by their party candidate because they feel they will benefit personally if their candidate wins. Unethical, shady behavior isn’t a dealbreaker for them. It’s refreshing to see candidates who can rise above the fray and campaign with integrity and positive messaging that focuses on service to the constituents they wish to represent.

The race for the 85th congressional district has two candidates on the ballot in November. Kristin Conway and Pat Snyder. Kristin‘s platform is focused on making real meaningful change for the 85th Congressional district. Her campaign has shown a commitment to positive messaging and on informing voters about issues that matter to them and her plan to better the lives of ALL people in the 85th congressional district.

A group called Wisconsin Alliance for Reform, which supports Pat Snyder, recently launched a smear campaign giving out Kristin’s personal phone number on the radio and in mailers, urging people to call her and attack her on her platform. The messages of hate, bigotry and vitriol are disturbing and they fill her voicemail daily. The people leaving the messages also leave their names or are identified by caller ID. The people making these calls, attacking Kristin for supporting human rights, are the same people who claim Marathon County is an inclusive, welcoming community.

Kristin believes supporting human rights isn’t radical. It’s not an agenda. It’s the right thing to do. She believes “We’re better than this.”

For those of you harassing her for a stance every decent human should value, knock it off. If you are making these calls and claim to be a Christian, you’re failing. For those of you appalled by this behavior and who live in the 85th district, VOTE, VOTE, VOTE for Kristin Conway on Tuesday, November 8th and prove that residents in the 85th congressional district are better than this!!

Christine Salm, Wausau